ClineWatch: Congressman of two minds on McCarthy, Pelosi visits to Taiwan

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was full of praise for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwan’s president last week.

But last year, when Democratic then-speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite threats from China, Cline said:

“I am concerned that she created an international incident with what is essentially a farewell tour. [Republicans] will continue to stand strong for Taiwan. But we will do it in a way that doesn’t inflame tensions, and actually addresses the challenges facing that part of the world.”

Congressman Cline: Why did you have such different reactions to McCarthy’s meeting and Pelosi’s visit?

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.