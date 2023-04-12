Countries
Virginia

ClineWatch: Congressman of two minds on McCarthy, Pelosi visits to Taiwan

Gene Zitver
Published date:

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline was full of praise for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwan’s president last week.

mccarthy

But last year, when Democratic then-speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite threats from China, Cline said:

“I am concerned that she created an international incident with what is essentially a farewell tour. [Republicans] will continue to stand strong for Taiwan. But we will do it in a way that doesn’t inflame tensions, and actually addresses the challenges facing that part of the world.”

Congressman Cline: Why did you have such different reactions to McCarthy’s meeting and Pelosi’s visit?

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

