Church & Dwight investing $27M in expansion of Chesterfield County facility

Church & Dwight is investing $27 million to build a new manufacturing line for a scent-boosting laundry product at the company’s facility in Chesterfield County, creating a projected 53 new jobs.

Church & Dwight, founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L’IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®.

“We decided to reinvest in Chesterfield County because of the skilled and stable workforce within our existing manufacturing plant and access to the regional manufacturing workforce, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state and local governments, community college, and manufacturing support organizations,” said Andrew Glowatsky, the Director of Supply Chain Capabilities Andrew Glowatsky at Church & Dwight.

“Located off Interstate 95, we have one-day access to markets in the northeast, the south, and some of our major distribution centers. We also very much appreciate the strong support we receive and the long-term partnerships we have with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Chesterfield Economic Development, Community College Workforce Alliance, Chesterfield Department of Utilities, and the Virginia Manufacturers Association,” Glowatsky said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and Church & Dwight on the expansion. Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

“Church & Dwight’s continued investment in Chesterfield County sends a clear message that manufacturers know they have a strong partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Proximity to major interstates and population centers positions the company to easily deliver its iconic household products to target markets, and the region’s skilled manufacturing workforce supports Church & Dwight’s steady growth. We look forward to building on our strong partnership in the years to come.”