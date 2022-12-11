Christmas comes early for the Baltimore Ravens in 16-14 win in Pittsburgh

Without any doubt, today’s 16-14 win over Pittsburgh was the Baltimore Ravens’ biggest win of the season, on a day when everything went against them.

Week after week, the Ravens bring out the worst in me. How my dogs continue to love me is just unexplainable. And how long do defibrillator batteries last?

Today, no different. The Ravens were forced to turn to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown, who was promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday. So, what did Brown do after replacing backup quarterback Tyler Huntley? Nothing short of a miracle, as he orchestrated a crucial fourth-quarter scoring drive almost entirely on the ground as the Steelers realized passing was the Ravens last resort.

This game defines “team-win.” It also made me commit to never use inappropriate words to refer to Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh again. That will last a week, at most. Again, Harbaugh proved why he is one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh knows his x’s and o’s but as importantly he knows his Jimmys and Joes.

Give the entire offensive line huge credit for this win. Guard Ben Powers’ block to give running back Gus Edwards just thismuch of a gap allowed for a crucial late-game third-down conversion. The Baltimore sideline erupted after the block. A typical blue-collar, in the trenches play that gets celebrated like a game-winning touchdown might – because, after all, this Baltimore team is as blue-collar as they come in the NFL.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, just recently activated after October ankle surgery, gave the offense an early boost with a 44-yard burst up the middle, through a huge hole courtesy of the O-line.

After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out (he did enter concussion protocol) after throwing just one pass, the Ravens’ defense feasted on backup Mitch Trubisky, intercepting him three times.

To Trubisky’s credit, he shrugged off a miserable day and led a quick-strike touchdown drive with 2:30 left, pulling Pittsburgh to within 16-14, just when it appeared the Ravens had this one in the bag.

Hmmm, sound familiar?

But the Ravens made sure this one was not going to be a repeat of earlier collapses this season. Baltimore needed a gutsy win, and they indeed got one Sunday.

More about Brown. OK, Brown spent most of his quarter-plus change of play handing off to Dobbins or Gus Edwards, while watching the Steelers self-destruct. Baltimore ran for 215 yards on a day when everyone in the stadium realized that’s all the Ravens could do, and Pittsburgh still couldn’t shut down the run game.

Baltimore insisted they would be fine without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is week to week after suffering a knee injury last week against Denver. Turning to backup Tyler Huntley, the Ravens felt comfortable, but Huntley, who is still not adapt at taking impact hits, took exactly that and left the game wobbly.

Baltimore escaped with a victory a week ago against Denver, and this week without Jackson or Tyler Huntley for most of the second half, they held on.

Neither win was pretty, but they were both wins. Nothing comes easy for the Ravens, or me.