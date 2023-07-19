Countries
Chesterfield County woman hasn't had contact with family since February
Virginia

Chesterfield County woman hasn't had contact with family since February

Chris Graham
Published date:

Maggie E. TibbsUpdate: Wednesday, 10:24 p.m. Maggie E. Tibbs has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

 

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old female.

Maggie E. Tibbs was last seen on Feb. 25 in Franklin. According to her mother, Tibbs was there for her birthday, but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Family members reported that Tibbs is usually accompanied by her dog, a black and white pit bull mix.

Her mother said this was out of character for her daughter not to be in contact with her family.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

