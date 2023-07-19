Chesterfield County woman hasn’t had contact with family since February

Update: Wednesday, 10:24 p.m. Maggie E. Tibbs has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old female.

Maggie E. Tibbs was last seen on Feb. 25 in Franklin. According to her mother, Tibbs was there for her birthday, but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Family members reported that Tibbs is usually accompanied by her dog, a black and white pit bull mix.

Her mother said this was out of character for her daughter not to be in contact with her family.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.