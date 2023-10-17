Chesapeake’s Wildlife Foundation recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia in Chesapeake contributes to the conservation of nearly 14,000 acres of wild lands in the Commonwealth.

The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving land, providing public access and outdoor recreation opportunities to Virginians, and ensuring a future for outdoor enthusiasts.

Yesterday, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented a 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award to the Wildlife Foundation.

“The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia is grateful to the First Lady and Governor of Virginia to be awarded the First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia Award. The Commonwealth’s natural resources are extraordinary and offer her citizens’ abundant opportunities to explore clean water, air, and breathtaking land,” Wildlife Foundation of Virginia Executive Director Jenny West said. “We feel privileged to contribute to conserving, in perpetuity, some of her most important landscapes and we appreciate the Youngkin administration’s recognition of our efforts to make a difference.”

Founded in 1997, the Foundation owns nearly 4,000 acres and provides hunting, fishing and shooting sport experiences for youth, veterans, wounded warriors and others.

“Conserving the Commonwealth’s green spaces must remain a top priority,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia is sparking a deeper connection between Virginians and nature’s beauty and bounty and we can’t think of a better way to admire God’s creation.”

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles and Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Little joined the Youngkins for the award presentation.

The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.

The Youngkins will present the last 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award in November. At the end of 2023, all award recipients will be invited to the Virginia Executive Mansion for a holiday reception.