Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday

A man with multiple gunshots wounds was found dead inside a vehicle in Charlottesville Tuesday night.

Deqwane Brown, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found in the area of 12 Street and Rosser Avenue, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m.

CPD is actively investigating this case. This is the first homicide in 2024 in the City of Charlottesville.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.