Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday

Crystal Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A man with multiple gunshots wounds was found dead inside a vehicle in Charlottesville Tuesday night.

Deqwane Brown, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found in the area of 12 Street and Rosser Avenue, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m.

CPD is actively investigating this case. This is the first homicide in 2024 in the City of Charlottesville.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

