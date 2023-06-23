Charlottesville Police make arrests in Downtown Mall gun incident, June 16 shots fired

Charlottesville Police made arrests connected to two separate gun-related incidents on Friday.

The first involves a disorder reported near the Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall at 12:50 p.m. Friday that led to the arrest of Brian Edward Henderson, a 46-year-old Charlottesville resident, on concealed-weapon and brandishing charges.

Henderson was released on bond from the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Police also arrested and charged Shyketa Tatyana Dodson, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident, in relation to a shots fired incident that occurred in the 900 block of Charlton Avenue on June 16.

Dodson is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.