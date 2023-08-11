Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool

Before Charlottesville children and teens go back to school, the city’s parks and recreation department is hosting a community celebration on Sunday at Washington Park.

The Sunday Sundown will be offered on Aug. 13, from 4-6 p.m. and will feature free swimming, music, a cookout, games and activities for the family.

Most activities will take place on the lawn adjacent to the swimming pool.

Washington Park is located at 1001 Preston Avenue. Parking is available in the lot next to the pool or at the lower level of the park.

For more information, call (434) 970-2607.