Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool
Events, Local

Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child swimming pool float swim
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

Before Charlottesville children and teens go back to school, the city’s parks and recreation department is hosting a community celebration on Sunday at Washington Park.

The Sunday Sundown will be offered on Aug. 13, from 4-6 p.m. and will feature free swimming, music, a cookout, games and activities for the family.

Most activities will take place on the lawn adjacent to the swimming pool.

Washington Park is located at 1001 Preston Avenue. Parking is available in the lot next to the pool or at the lower level of the park.

For more information, call (434) 970-2607.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

