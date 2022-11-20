Charlottesville: Celebrate the holiday season with music events from WTJU 91.1 FM 

As the days shorten and the winter holidays near, classical music performances fill the air.

This year, UVA’s community radio station WTJU 91.1 FM is organizing three unique events to add to Charlottesville’s vibrant classical music community.

Unsilent Night

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7 – 8 p.m.

WTJU is pleased to host the third annual Charlottesville edition of Phil Kline’s “Unsilent Night,” a luminous soundscape played by the audience on mobile devices and bluetooth speakers as particpants walk through the streets of Charlottesville’s downtown.

Registrants meet at IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE. The group will promenade along a carefully chosen route through downtown Charlottesville, creating a unique mobile sound sculpture which is different from every listener’s perspective.

Free event.

Advance registration is requested at WTJU.net/unsilent2022

‘What’s The Score?’ Classical Quiz Show

Sunday, Dec. 11, 9 – 11 a.m.

Join WTJU for “What’s the Score?” – Charlottesville’s first annual classical music quiz show.

Compete against other listeners for prizes and glory in this friendly test of your knowledge of classical music, instruments and history.

Participants may play from home or in-person at WTJU’s Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, submitting quiz answers through a web form.

Prizes include tickets to upcoming local classical performances and a variety of WTJU swag items.

Free event.

Each round is sponsored by a local classical music ensemble: Charlottesville Symphony (orchestral music), Tuesday Evening Concert Series (chamber music), Oratorio Society (choral music), Three Notch’d Road (early music), and Met Live in HD at The Paramount (opera).

More information at WTJU.net/whats-the-score

Classical Music Marathon

Dec. 5, 6 a.m. – Dec. 12, 1 a.m.

WTJU’s 63rd annual on-air celebration of classical music takes place starting Dec. 5 on 91.1 FM and streaming at wtju.net.

This year’s programming theme is “Music Across Time and Place.” Each weekday morning, WTJU will air music of different centuries – starting with 1622 on Monday and working our way up to 2022 on Friday. We’re also exploring composers from around the world – Europe, as well as Africa, the Americas, the Himalayan region, and the Arctic. Plus many more program specials programmed for our audience’s listening pleasure.

The Classical Marathon is one of the WTJU’s key fundraisers. Listener donations keep community radio alive and vibrant throughout the year.

Listeners may donate securely online at WTJU.net/donate

About WTJU

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957.

WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation.

Its operations also encompass CharlottesvilleClassical.org, WXTJ 100.1 FM Student Radio and Virginia Audio Collective podcasts.