Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Charlottesville Aquatics Program hires two college students to increase safety
Local

Charlottesville Aquatics Program hires two college students to increase safety

Crystal Graham
Published date:
David Djunga Charlottesville Aquatics
David Djunga (Submitted)

Charlottesville’s Aquatics Program has selected two customer service pool attendants, a new position created this summer to keep certified lifeguards in the stands.

The customer service pool attendants are stationed at the top of the water slides and at the banding station next to the front desk clerk at Washington Park Pool.

“Andrea Ross was the staff member who suggested this new opportunity,” said Aquatics Program Manager Linda Austin. “These two stations minimize the need for lifeguards at these stations and keep them in the lifeguard stand to ensure each patron’s safety.”

Grace Sinclair and David Djunga were the two candidates selected for this new position.

Sinclair, a native of Oklahoma, has lived in Charlottesville with her mom since Fall 2022. She studies elementary education with a focus in math at the University of Central Oklahoma. She plans to become a middle school math teacher when she graduates.

“One thing that brought me to apply to be a pool attendant for the city was, since I am new to town, I wanted to get to know the people of Charlottesville,” said Sinclair. “Interacting with the community was amazing, I feel much more connected to the people of Charlottesville. Watching the kids, and adults, go down the slide was the highlight, though. Their smiles made my day every single day!”

Djunga, while native to Charlottesville, has split his time between Virginia and Morocco since he was a child. He is double majoring in pre-commerce (with a concentration in finance and management) and public policy in social environment at the University of Virginia.

“I love that I get to meet lots of new and great people, especially the patrons and kids,” said Djunga. “Being around the kids is the best – they ask a lot of questions and thoroughly enjoy the pool. City camps was one of my favorite groups.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
2 Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes
3 Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?
4 Virginia point guard Dante Harris is itching to get back on the floor after redshirt year
5 UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Latest News

rico
Local, Police

Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog

Chris Graham
john rudzinski
Sports

UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Chris Graham

A Tennessee Vols blogger thinks UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is making a "big mistake" not making his entire training camp about UT.

child swimming pool float swim
Events, Local

Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool

Crystal Graham

Before Charlottesville children and teens go back to school, the city’s parks and recreation department is hosting a community celebration on Sunday at Washington Park.

Local, Police

Charlottesville Police remove inactive controlled explosive device found on Long Street

Chris Graham
summer pool
Health, Virginia

All about that zen: Alexandria ranks No. 3 for U.S. cities that have obtained tranquility

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Events, Local

Court Square Theater to hold auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ production

Crystal Graham
barack obama
Local

Charlottesville man named to first cohort of 100 Obama Leaders program

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy