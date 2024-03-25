Census shows Augusta, Rockingham among top agricultural counties in Virginia

Farmers in Augusta and Rockingham counties earned more than $1.6 billion from the sale of agricultural products in 2022.

Virginia farmers earned $5.5 billion with half of the income generated in the top 10 agricultural counties across the state, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

Rockingham and Augusta counties are regular leaders in agricultural production, with poultry and dairy farms serving as “big catalysts for those farm receipts,” said Tony Banks, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation.

The census, conducted once every five years, analyzes land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures.

Top 10 Virginia agricultural counties

Combined, the top 10 total $2.97 billion in the market value of products sold in 2022.

Rockingham County: $1.2 billion

Augusta County: $448 million

Accomack County: $326 million

Shenandoah County: $225 million

Page County: $205 million

Orange County: $142 million

Southampton County: $124 million

Northampton County: $109 million

Pittsylvania County: $100 million

Washington County: $94 million

Top Virginia farm income-earning commodities

Poultry and eggs: $2.23 billion

Grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas: $834 million

Cattle and calves: $695 million

Nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod: $399 million

Milk: $354 million.

Other crops and hay: $185 million

Hogs and pigs: $158 million

Fruits, tree nuts and berries: $144 million

Vegetables, melons, potatoes and sweet potatoes: $135 million

Aquaculture: $119 million

The full report is available online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.