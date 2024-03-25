Census shows Augusta, Rockingham among top agricultural counties in Virginia

Farmers in Augusta and Rockingham counties earned more than $1.6 billion from the sale of agricultural products in 2022.
Virginia farmers earned $5.5 billion with half of the income generated in the top 10 agricultural counties across the state, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture.
Rockingham and Augusta counties are regular leaders in agricultural production, with poultry and dairy farms serving as “big catalysts for those farm receipts,” said Tony Banks, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation.
The census, conducted once every five years, analyzes land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures.
Top 10 Virginia agricultural counties
Combined, the top 10 total $2.97 billion in the market value of products sold in 2022.
- Rockingham County: $1.2 billion
- Augusta County: $448 million
- Accomack County: $326 million
- Shenandoah County: $225 million
- Page County: $205 million
- Orange County: $142 million
- Southampton County: $124 million
- Northampton County: $109 million
- Pittsylvania County: $100 million
- Washington County: $94 million
Top Virginia farm income-earning commodities
- Poultry and eggs: $2.23 billion
- Grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas: $834 million
- Cattle and calves: $695 million
- Nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod: $399 million
- Milk: $354 million.
- Other crops and hay: $185 million
- Hogs and pigs: $158 million
- Fruits, tree nuts and berries: $144 million
- Vegetables, melons, potatoes and sweet potatoes: $135 million
- Aquaculture: $119 million
The full report is available online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.