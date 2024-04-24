Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Goodbye noncompetes: FCC issues rule giving more freedom to workers changing jobs
Economy, US & World

Goodbye noncompetes: FCC issues rule giving more freedom to workers changing jobs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
noncompete agreement
(© William W. Potter – stock.adobe.com)

The Federal Trade Commission issued a final rule on Tuesday to ban noncompetes nationwide in an effort to give workers more freedom to change jobs. An estimated 30 million workers, nearly one in five Americans, are subject to a noncompete clause in their employment terms.

Under the FTC’s new rule, existing noncompetes for the vast majority of workers will no longer be enforceable after the rule’s effective date.

The final rule will become effective 120 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Noncompetes are an exploitative practice imposing contractual conditions that prevent workers from taking a new job or starting a new business, usually within a certain timeframe after they leave their current job.

Noncompetes often force workers to either stay in a job they want to leave or bear other significant harms and costs, such as being forced to switch to a lower-paying field, being forced to relocate, being forced to leave the workforce altogether or being forced to defend against expensive litigation, according to the FTC.

“Noncompete clauses keep wages low, suppress new ideas, and rob the American economy of dynamism, including from the more than 8,500 new startups that would be created a year once noncompetes are banned,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “The FTC’s final rule to ban noncompetes will ensure Americans have the freedom to pursue a new job, start a new business or bring a new idea to market.”

The final rule is expected to result in higher earnings for workers and the potential for more new businesses and patents.

The temporary exception

Existing noncompetes for senior executives – who represent less than 0.75 percent of workers – can remain in force under the FTC’s final rule, but employers are banned from entering into or attempting to enforce any new noncompetes, even if they involve senior executives.

The final rule defines senior executives as workers earning more than $151,164 annually and who are in policy-making positions.

Behind the ruling

In January 2023, the FTC issued a proposed rule which was subject to a 90-day public comment period.

The FTC received more than 26,000 comments on the proposed rule, with 25,000 comments in support of the FTC’s proposed ban on noncompetes.

The comments informed the FTC’s final rulemaking process, with the FTC carefully reviewing each comment and making changes to the proposed rule in response to the public’s feedback.

In the final rule, the Commission has determined that it is an unfair method of competition, and therefore a violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act, for employers to enter into noncompetes with workers and to enforce certain noncompetes.

The FTC said employers have alternatives to noncompetes including NDAs.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County man arrested, charged with sexual battery of young child
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

ben cline
Politics, US & World

Wonder what’s behind Ben Cline flip-flopping on Ukraine? Could it be Donald Trump?

Chris Graham
coach mox
Sports

Virginia picks up transfer from Miami, Latasha Lattimore, to fill frontcourt spot

Chris Graham

Virginia picked up a 6’4” forward off the transfer portal on Wednesday, with coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announcing the commitment of Latasha Lattimore, most recently of Miami.

police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County man arrested, charged with sexual battery of young child

Chris Graham

A Stuarts Draft man is in custody on an aggravated sexual battery charge involving a female child under the age of 13.

crime scene tape
Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle

Crystal Graham
israel palestine
Schools, US & World

An American tradition returns: College campuses erupt in protest against Israel’s war with Hamas

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change protest
Climate, US & World

Earth Day 2024: House energy coalition celebrates ‘our nation’s transformative actions’

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Public Safety

Rebecca Simmons of Valley Children’s Advocacy Center among Virginia ‘Unsung Heroes’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status