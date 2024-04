Cattle are on the loose in Mount Solon, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of the animals.

According to the ACSO, the cattle have been living on numerous properties for the past few weeks.

During this time, the Sheriff’s Office has been unable to locate or determine the rightful owner.

If you are the rightful owner or have any tips regarding ownership, contact Sheriff Donald Smith at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.