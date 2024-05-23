Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients
Health, Local

Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Carilion Clinic reached a milestone in May as the first health system in Virginia to implant Vivistim® for improved arm and hand function post stroke.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021, Vivistim® treats moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with stroke using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) paired with occupational therapy. When paired with occupational therapy, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) can improve a patient’s arm and hand function, even years after a stroke.

“We are proud to be the first treatment center in the state to offer this groundbreaking solution for stroke survivors with impaired hand and arm function,” neurosurgeon Dr. Mark Witcher said. “Paired VNS Therapy can revive hope for stroke survivors even years after their initial recovery efforts plateau.”

According to Vivistim® research studies, when used in conjunction with occupational therapy, the implant employs vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) to generate two to three times more hand and arm function improvement for stroke survivors than therapy alone.

During occupational therapy, a therapist will signal the device to deliver a gentle pulse to the vagus nerve while the patient performs a functional task, such as cutting food, buttoning a shirt or brushing hair. The pairing of the rehabilitation exercise with VNS releases neuromodulators that create or strengthen neural connections in areas of the brain outside the damaged region, improving upper limb function and increasing the effectiveness of the therapy.

“Collaboration among Carilion neurosurgeons, physiatrists and occupational therapists for enhanced stroke therapy provides an incredible approach, which we believe can drastically improve the quality of stroke patients’ lives,” said Justin Weppner, section chief, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

cyber bullying
Sports

Mailbag: Didn’t Tony Bennett only have two years left on his contract in 2019?

Chris Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham

Jackson Holliday, who is no longer MLB’s top prospect, hit his fifth homer of the season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 6-3 win at Worcester on Thursday.

commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi

The National Park Service relented and will allow the Petersburg Knights of Columbus to hold its annual Memorial Day Mass on May 27. 

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Harrisonburg: Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

Petersburg: National Park Service denies Knights of Columbus request to hold Memorial Day Mass

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status