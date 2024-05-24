Camera footage sought by Richmond Police in East Brookland Park homicide

Police detectives are asking those in the area of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond to check surveillance cameras related to a homicide on Monday.

Cecil Johnson, 41, of Chesterfield, died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 400 block for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and in the rear parking area of an apartment building found an adult male, Johnson, inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking those in the area with surveillance cameras to review the video and look for suspicious activity around the time of the incident. Of particular interest to detectives are the areas of East Brookland Park Boulevard, Cliff Avenue and Essex Place.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.