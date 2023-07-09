Bowie silences Squirrels’ bats in 6-1 win over Richmond

A sluggish hitting performance buried the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 6-1 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-39, 8-3), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were limited to three hits and struck out 15 times against four Baysox pitchers in their second straight loss.

The Baysox (35-45, 4-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, racked up four runs in the top of the second inning against Richmond starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-5). Joseph Rosa opened the scoring with an RBI single and later in the inning, Billy Cook batted a bases-clearing double to give Bowie a 4-0 advantage.

After Bowie began the fifth inning with back-to-back walks, Greg Cullen reached on a Richmond fielding error and both runners scored, giving the Baysox a 6-0 lead.

Facing Bowie starter Cade Povich (Win, 6-7) in the bottom of the fifth, Victor Bericoto rocketed a solo home run to left-center field and closed the score to 6-1. It was Bericoto’s first Double-A home run and pushed his season total to 17, leading all Giants minor league players.

Richmond’s offense sparked in the ninth after a base hit and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Baysox reliever Nick Richmond induced a flyout to right field and left the bases loaded to secure the Bowie win.

Bowie relievers Houston Roth and Nolan Hoffman combined for three hitless innings and five strikeouts.

Raymond Burgos held the Baysox scoreless over 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and has not allowed a run over his last three appearances. Tyler Myrick posted three strikeouts over two scoreless frames in his second Double-A appearance.

The Flying Squirrels will conclude the homestand against the Baysox Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 3.54) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Connor Gillispie (2-3, 4.31).

On Sunday, the Flying Squirrels continue the July 4th holiday with the Squirrel Tails Kids Club! The first 1,000 kids ages 14 & under will go home with a Patriotic Sweet Treat T-Shirt presented by Lidl. Fans are invited for Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik before every Sunday home game and kids ages 14 and under can participate in Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

