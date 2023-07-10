Countries
Bowie shuts out Richmond in rain-shortened Sunday series finale

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at The Diamond, 5-0, by the Bowie Baysox in a game called early due to rain.

The Flying Squirrels (41-40, 8-4), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, dropped three straight to the Baysox (36-45, 5-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to split the series heading into the All-Star Break.

The Baysox loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning against Flying Squirrels starter Carson Seymour (Loss, 3-3) and Billy Cook opened a 4-0 lead with a grand slam. Later in the inning, Zach Watson scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-0.

Bowie starter Connor GIllispie, a former VCU pitcher, worked five scoreless innings and allowed two hits in the rain-shortened shutout.

Flying Squirrels reliever Parker Dunshee struck out four over two scoreless innings.

The game went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning and was later called complete.

The Flying Squirrels head into the All-Star Break in first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings. They will open a three-game series in Harrisburg on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Following the nine-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on July 25 to open a six-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Tickets for the homestand and all other home games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

