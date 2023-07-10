Bowie shuts out Richmond in rain-shortened Sunday series finale

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at The Diamond, 5-0, by the Bowie Baysox in a game called early due to rain.

The Flying Squirrels (41-40, 8-4), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, dropped three straight to the Baysox (36-45, 5-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to split the series heading into the All-Star Break.

The Baysox loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning against Flying Squirrels starter Carson Seymour (Loss, 3-3) and Billy Cook opened a 4-0 lead with a grand slam. Later in the inning, Zach Watson scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-0.

Bowie starter Connor GIllispie, a former VCU pitcher, worked five scoreless innings and allowed two hits in the rain-shortened shutout.

Flying Squirrels reliever Parker Dunshee struck out four over two scoreless innings.

The game went into a rain delay in the top of the sixth inning and was later called complete.

The Flying Squirrels head into the All-Star Break in first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings. They will open a three-game series in Harrisburg on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Following the nine-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on July 25 to open a six-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Tickets for the homestand and all other home games are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.