newsbowie baysox take series opener with richmond flying squirrels with 7 5 win
Sports

Bowie Baysox take series opener with Richmond Flying Squirrels with 7-5 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels notched a pair of home runs early but could not hold off the Bowie Baysox in a 7-5 loss Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (25-31), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, matched a season-high 10 walks against the Baysox (24-32), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, but left 15 on base and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Richmond stormed ahead, 3-0, in the first inning. On the second pitch of the game, Shane Matheny rocketed a solo home run to right field.

In the next at-bat, Vaun Brown walked, stole second base and was plated after a Bowie throwing error to give Richmond a two-run advantage. Brandon Martorano capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Carter Aldrete upped the Richmond lead to 4-0 in the third inning with a solo home run to center field. It Aldrete’s seventh home run of the season.

Bowie responded with a four-run fourth inning to tie the ballgame. With two on and two outs, Zach Watson drove in a pair with a single and Billy Cook launched a two-run homer to even the score, 4-4. Carson Whisenhunt ended his start with 3.2 innings of work, allowing five hits and four runs with five strikeouts.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Simon Whiteman worked a five-pitch walk to score Aldrete from third base and sent the Flying Squirrels back in front, 5-4. Whiteman has collected five RBIs over his last three games.

Nick Zwack (Loss, 2-4) worked two outs in the sixth inning but allowed two walks and a base hit to load the bases. Coby Mayo moved the Baysox to a 7-5 advantage with a bases-clearing triple.

Bowie’s bullpen combination of Houston Roth (Win, 2-2) and Kade Strowd held the Flying Squirrels to one run, combining for six walks and seven strikeouts. Wandisson Charles (Save, 3) allowed back-to-back baserunners to start the ninth inning, but delt three consecutive strikeouts to secure the victory.

Richmond will take on Bowie in a doubleheader Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Right-hander Mason Black (0-4, 5.31) will start for Richmond in Game 1 with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-3, 5.31) taking the hill in Game 2.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

