Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bookshop to celebrate launch of Staunton author Clifford Garstang’s new novel
Arts & Culture, Local

Bookshop to celebrate launch of Staunton author Clifford Garstang’s new novel

Crystal Graham
Published date:

clifford garstang last birds of paradiseNew Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with Staunton author Clifford Garstang on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Garstang will be reading from his new novel, The Last Bird of Paradise. A conversation with author Jay Kauffmann will follow.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.

The book is about two women — a New York lawyer and an English artist — reluctantly move to Singapore during times of upheaval at home. In 2002, in the aftermath of 9/11, Aislinn Givens leaves her law firm to join her husband in Southeast Asia. While rebuilding her legal career in a venerable local firm, she encounters mysterious paintings by Elizabeth Pennington, an Englishwoman who fled to Singapore in 1914 at the onset of World War I. Through interwoven narratives, The Last Bird of Paradise explores the resentment caused by colonial and neocolonial exploitation and the resulting violence that engulfs these women and the men they love.

Garstang is the author of additional novels including Oliver’s Travels and The Shaman of Turtle Valley, as well as the short story collections House of the Ancients and Other Stories, In an Uncharted Country and What the Zhang Boys Know, winner of the Library of Virginia Literary Award for Fiction.

A former international lawyer, he is also the editor of the anthology series Everywhere Stories: Short Fiction from a Small Planet and the cofounder and former editor of Prime Number Magazine.

Kauffmann is a former international model, travel writer and award-winning poet. He attended Brandeis University and the University of California, Berkeley, and holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He has taught at Randolph College, the University of Virginia and the Miller School of Albemarle.

Author of The Mexican Messiah and Other Stories (forthcoming from Cornerstone Press), he was runner-up for the 2023 Leapfrog Global Fiction Prize and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

His work has appeared in CutBank, Hunger Mountain Review, Prime Number, The Writer’s Chronicle, upstreet, Mid-American Review and other journals and anthologies.

New Dominion Bookshop is lcoated at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Snow next week? Forecast tells us to be on the lookout for ‘impactful storm’
2 Warner blasts GOP on Senate vote: ‘Are there any serious Republican legislators left?’
3 Virginia set to face Florida State, looking to extend seven-game winning streak
4 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
5 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”

Latest News

civil rights act of 1964
Arts & Culture, Virginia

‘What we have in common’: Civil rights trail in Fredericksburg joins national collection of landmarks

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

Phoenix: Crimora Players’ theater production to raise funds for child with rare genetic disorder

Rebecca Barnabi

Until a couple years ago, Phoenix Oberg was an average child living in the Valley with her older brother and parents. 

crime scene tape
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Police investigating overnight attempted armed robbery on Avalon Woods Drive

Chris Graham

Harrisonburg Police are seeking information following an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

woman adjusting radio in car auto vehicle
Arts & Culture, US & World

Farmers joining rural Americans in request to keep AM radio in every vehicle

Crystal Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Local, Police

Virginia State Police seek help ID’g man killed on Route 11 in Augusta County

Chris Graham
immigration
Politics, US & World

Donald Trump, Republicans don’t want to actually solve the border-security crisis

Chris Graham
vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI gets 28 points from Tyran Cook, but Chattanooga rallies for 88-84 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status