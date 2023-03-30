Bluemont Fair returns to Loudoun County Sept. 16-17

The 53rd annual Bluemont Fair will be held Sept. 16-17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

An old-fashioned country fair, the Bluemont Fair features traditional crafts, local art and authors, craft and farming demonstrations, historical re-enactors, music, petting zoo, homemade food, antiques and more.

The Plaster Museum of Bluemont Heritage will offer a special exhibit.

The fair is set throughout the historic village of Bluemont in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in western Loudoun County.

General admission is $10. Children ages 9 and under have free admission. Parking is free.

For more information, visit www.bluemontfair.org