Biden, Trump stage photo-ops at border: We need to see how stupid this all is

President Biden drew the line on immigration and border security in a visit to Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday, sending a message through the media to former President Trump.

“Instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?” Biden said, by way of setting the line, which we all know that Trump won’t want to cross.

Because Trump and Republicans are engaging in political theater on the border, at the same time hyping the crisis and blocking anything from getting done in Congress, because Trump wants to be able to use the issue as a wedge with voters.

“This is a Joe Biden invasion. This is a Joe Biden invasion over the past three years,” Trump said during his own visit to the border on Thursday, because of course he had to also visit the border.

Boy, he thinks you’re dumb, that you won’t be able to see what he’s doing for what it is.

“It’s clear that President Biden is committed to addressing our challenges at the border. But he shouldn’t have to do it alone,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, said Thursday.

House Republicans are focusing their efforts, such as there’s focus, and there’s efforts, on trying to get the Senate to pin the border issues on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was impeached by the House by a literal one-vote margin earlier this month.

A bipartisan majority of senators, which is to say, Democrats and Republicans, has made it clear that the Mayorkas matter is more political theater, which is only making the extremists behind the impeachment effort, whose number includes Sixth District House Republican Ben Cline, that much more frustrated that they’re not going to get their way.

“The Senate needs to fulfill its constitutional duty by promptly addressing the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas. Every delay in taking action only exacerbates the pressing issues we face at our border,” said Cline, who like all but a couple of members of the House Republican caucus has signaled his disinterest in providing billions of dollars more in border security funding that is part of a Senate compromise bill that Trump decided would address the problem at the border that he would prefer to still be around for the fall election.

Do you see how stupid this all is?

“I’m deeply frustrated that congressional Republicans refuse to act because they’d rather keep using this issue to score political points,” Kaine said. “Why else would they kill a bipartisan border security deal that was negotiated over many months by the White House and members of both parties?

“When my Republican colleagues decide to get serious about actually doing their jobs, I’ll be ready to work in a bipartisan way to secure the border and fix our broken immigration system,” Kaine said.