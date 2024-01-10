Biden nominates UVA alum Jasmine Yoon to Western District of Virginia

President Joe Biden nominated Jasmine Yoon to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Yoon would succeed Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski who chose to assume senior status effective July 4, 2024.

Yoon, Vice President for Corporate Integrity, Ethics, and Investigations at Capital One Financial Corporation, previously served as Interim University Counsel and Associate University Counsel at UVA, her alma mater. She also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she investigated and prosecuted more than 80 financial crimes and public corruption cases.

“Having dedicated her career to promoting accountability and justice, Ms. Yoon would bring a brilliant, principled voice to the Court. Her experience investigating and prosecuting financial crimes and public corruption cases as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as well as her profound commitment to public service informed by her life experience growing up as an immigrant, will serve her well in this important role. We look forward to voting in favor of her confirmation,” U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a statement.

Last year, Warner and Kaine sent a letter to Biden recommending Yoon. Nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

