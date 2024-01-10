Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Biden nominates UVA alum Jasmine Yoon to Western District of Virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Biden nominates UVA alum Jasmine Yoon to Western District of Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

President Joe Biden nominated Jasmine Yoon to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Yoon would succeed Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski who chose to assume senior status effective July 4, 2024.

Yoon, Vice President for Corporate Integrity, Ethics, and Investigations at Capital One Financial Corporation, previously served as Interim University Counsel and Associate University Counsel at UVA, her alma mater. She also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she investigated and prosecuted more than 80 financial crimes and public corruption cases.

“Having dedicated her career to promoting accountability and justice, Ms. Yoon would bring a brilliant, principled voice to the Court. Her experience investigating and prosecuting financial crimes and public corruption cases as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as well as her profound commitment to public service informed by her life experience growing up as an immigrant, will serve her well in this important role. We look forward to voting in favor of her confirmation,” U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a statement. 

Last year, Warner and Kaine sent a letter to Biden recommending Yoon. Nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
2 Charlottesville finally whittles down school bus waitlist to zero at year’s midpoint
3 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work
4 Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, oh my!: 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off
5 Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Latest News

spring flowers with frost
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate committee launches investigation of asthma inhaler prices

Rebecca Barnabi
nikki haley
Politics, U.S. & World

Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump

Chris Graham

If you’re wondering how close Nikki Haley is to Donald Trump in the polls, Trump is giving you a serious hint – he’s giving her the birther treatment that he tried to play on Barack Obama.

Politics, Virginia

Jason Miyares announces priorities for 2024 Virginia General Assembly session

Rebecca Barnabi

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today his legislative priorities and goals for the 2024 General Assembly session.

big bang theory
Pro Wrestling, Sports

AEW Notebook: Measuring the ‘Big Bang’ effect; should Sheldon Cooper get booked?

Chris Graham
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push congressional leaders to protect WIC program in 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Shenandoah National Park
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would update, strengthen protection of historic battlefields in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
judge banging gavel in courtroom
Cops & Courts, Health

Nine people charged in Medicaid fraud case involving Virginia home health agency

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status