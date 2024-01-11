Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Biden nominates former Clinton White House counsel for Deputy U.S. Trade Representative
Politics, U.S. & World

Biden nominates former Clinton White House counsel for Deputy U.S. Trade Representative

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
white house
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

President Joe Biden has nominated Nelson Cunningham to serve as Deputy United States Trade Representative.

Cunningham receives the nomination while serving as the President Emeritus of McLarty Associates, a global strategy firm he co-founded in 1998. He previously served in the Clinton White House as General Counsel for the Office of Administration and then as Special Advisor to the President for Western Hemisphere Affairs. Cunningham also served as General Counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee under then-Chairman Joe Biden (D-DE) and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

After graduation from Stanford Law School, Cunningham clerked for The Honorable James Hunter III on the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals, after which he moved on to serve as an Associate at the law firm Hale and Dorr.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia is a member of the Senate Finance Committee. 

“I applaud President Biden’s nomination of Nelson Cunningham to serve as Deputy United States Trade Representative. With a distinguished career in the public and private sectors, Mr. Cunningham brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. His deep understanding of foreign policy and international trade issues makes him an excellent choice to serve as Deputy USTR. I am confident that Mr. Cunningham’s experience and acumen will allow him to effectively advance strategic U.S. trade policy goals on the world stage,” Warner said. 

The Office of the United States Trade Representative negotiates directly with foreign governments to create trade agreements, to resolve disputes and to participate in global trade policy organizations. The individual also meets with governments, business groups, legislators and public interest groups to gather input on trade issues and to discuss the president’s trade policy positions.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump
2 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
3 Water rescue in Amelia County for two vehicles; one driver being treated for serious injuries
4 Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’
5 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Latest News

snow on roads in winter
Virginia

Weekend forecast: VDOT reminds Virginia drivers to travel with caution after next winter storm

Rebecca Barnabi
electric vehicle
Climate, Virginia

Henrico County receives $1.4M in federal funding for electric vehicle infrastructure

Rebecca Barnabi

The FHA has awarded Henrico County $1,452,800 through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. 

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Virginia

Operation Ceasefire: Portsmouth man sentenced to 50 months on firearms, narcotics charges

Rebecca Barnabi

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after illegally possessing two firearms, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

uva blake buchanan morgan state
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on freshman Blake Buchanan: ‘He’ll continue to get better’

Chris Graham
skateboarder at concrete skate park
Arts & Culture, Local

Harrisonburg staff asking for community’s input on design of new concrete skate park

Crystal Graham
vote
Local

Waynesboro registrar addresses upcoming dual presidential primary election in Virginia

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Opinion, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Youngkin’s plan to close Augusta Correctional Center benefits only him

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status