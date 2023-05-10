Bears are coming out of hibernation, and they’re hungry: Tips for how to keep them away

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is highlighting your need to be aware that black bears are emerging from their winter dens, and they’re hungry.

“The goal is to make human sources of food harder for a bear to get than what nature provides – especially food that is high in fat and calories,” said Nelson Lafon, Forest Wildlife Program Manager for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

It is important for homeowners to secure all potential food sources to reduce bear encounters on their property. Natural foods can be scarce during the early spring, so bears often look for easy food sources. These sources may be your garbage, compost pile, barbeque grills, birdseed, and pet food stored outside.

Bears are naturally cautious of humans, but they can overcome their wariness if people reward them with food; either intentionally by placing food out or unintentionally by not securing garbage, pet food, or other food sources.

Take the following steps to avoid attracting black bears near your residence:

Secure garbage: Keep in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear resistant container.

Take down birdfeeders. For tips on attracting birds, not bears: org/store/BearWise-Bulletin-1-Attract-Birds-Not-Bears-p318789683

Secure pet and/or livestock feed in bear resistant containers or inside locked sheds.

Clean up porches/decks: Clean grills, remove any potential food sources, and remember a screened in porch is not a “secure” storage area from a bear’s point of view.

Never leave food, trash, or pet/livestock feed inside your vehicle.

“By following these steps, people can prevent most problems with bears,” said Lafon. “Our staff respond to hundreds of situations involving bears every year, and most are due to these attractants.”

For more information on black bears in Virginia, isit the DWR website and learn how you can do your part to keep bears wild: dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear or bearwise.org.

You can also contact the toll-free Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 to report any concerns about bears in their area and receive additional advice on preventing and mitigating wildlife conflicts.