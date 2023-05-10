Bauer Compressors set to invest $7.4M in Norfolk operation to expand compressor capacity

Bauer Compressors announced on Wednesday that it is investing $7.4 million to expand its capacity to produce more hydrogen and natural gas compressors at its Norfolk location.

Virginia competed with Ohio and South Carolina for the project, which will create 47 new jobs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance on the pitch to Bauer Compressors. Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Norfolk with the project.

“Bauer’s long-term success in the City of Norfolk reinforces the Commonwealth’s strong foundation for job growth and the company’s continued confidence in our pro-business climate, infrastructure, and workforce,” Youngkin said. “The expansion of global industry leaders like BAUER strengthens the local and regional economies and Virginia’s advanced manufacturing sector, which continues to be a pillar in communities across the Commonwealth.”

“Bauer is excited to be able to continue our long-standing partnership with the City of Norfolk and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Tony Bayat, president of Bauer Compressors. “The favorable business climate, easy access to the Port, and room to grow make Norfolk an ideal location for us. We are thankful for the efforts of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Norfolk, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and Gov. Youngkin.”