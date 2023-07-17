Bath County authorities search for man out of contact with family since July 12

Update: Monday, 7:35 p.m. Steven Waller has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old man who is considered endangered.

Steven Waller was last seen on July 11 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke. According to his family, Waller was admitted to the ER after blacking out at an unknown location. He was released the same day, confused and disoriented.

His last contact was via text message on the morning of July 12. Mr. Waller was scheduled to make a return call around 11 a.m., but that call was never made. There has been no contact from him since.

Waller suffers from a mental illness and a learning disability. He may be driving a white Chevy Impala with VA tags: 4UNCLE.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Bath County Sheriff’s Office at 540-839-2375.