Baseball: Virginia completes 3-0 weekend in Florida with 6-4 win over Auburn

Virginia scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh, then got some separation with a two-run eighth in a 6-4 win over previously unbeaten Auburn on Sunday in Jacksonville.

The win completes a perfect weekend in Florida for the ‘Hoos (7-0 in 2024).

Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and scored two runs to set the table at the top of the lineup, as eight of the nine Cavaliers to get a turn at bat collected at least one hit on the day.

Kevin Jaxel (2-0, 5.14 ERA) got the win in relief, giving up a run on one hit and three walks in two and two-thirds innings of work.

Aidan Teel (1-0, 1.93 ERA) pitched around a leadoff single to lock down the save in the ninth, his third save of the season.

Penn grad transfer Owen Coady (0-0, 1.59 ERA) got his first start of the season, and was charged with two runs, one earned, on four hits in three and two-thirds innings of work, striking out two and walking two.

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday with the first game in a six-game homestand, hosting VMI, with the first pitch at Disharoon Park scheduled for 3 p.m.