Home Baseball: #13 Virginia completes weekend series sweep with 8-2 win at Pitt
Baseball: #13 Virginia completes weekend series sweep with 8-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Kevin Jaxel, in his first career start, held Pitt to one run on two hits in five innings of work, lifting #13 Virginia to an 8-2 win, and a weekend series sweep.

Jaxel (4-0, 8.62 ERA) struck out three and walked one in the win.

A Jayden Melendez homer put the Panthers up 1-0 in the second, but UVA (20-4, 6-3 ACC) took the lead in the top of the third, getting an RBI groundout from Anthony Stephan and an RBI double from Henry Ford.

A Luke Hanson RBI double and a sac fly RBI off the bat of Griff O’Ferrall extended the lead to 4-1 in the fourth.

Harrison Didawick added some insurance with a two-run homer in the seventh, his 11th home run of the season.

UVA returns home for a single game with Richmond on Tuesday, before heading down to #9 Duke (17-7, 4-5 ACC) for a three-game series that begins on Thursday.

