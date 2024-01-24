Bamisile scores 25 off the bench to pace VCU past Loyola Chicago, 74-67

VCU senior guard Joe Bamisile scored a game-high 25 off the bench, and the Rams held Loyola Chicago to 42 percent shooting, the Ramblers second-lowest mark of the season, in a 74-67 win Tuesday at the Siegel Center.

Bamisile was 5-of-8 from three-point range and connected on 9-of-17 from the field overall in the game. He also snagged six rebounds for the Rams (12-7, 4-2 A-10).

Graduate forward Kuany Kuany buried 3-of-3 attempts from three-point range and finished with a season-high 16 points for the Rams.

Graduate wing Sean Bairstow added 12 points, six assists and four rebounds for VCU.

Dame Adelekun led the Ramblers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) with 14 points

The turning point came when Kuany converted a four-point play to cap a 12-1 VCU run and give the Rams their largest lead of the game, at 67-55, with 3:41 remaining.

Loyola fought back to within 67-63, but VCU connected on 7-of-8 free throws, including 4-of-4 by Bairstow, in the final 1:09 to secure the win.