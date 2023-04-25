Bailey, Thomas homers push Flying Squirrels to 4-2 win in series opener at Bowie

San Francisco Giants prospects Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas delivered a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The victory marked the sixth come-from-behind win for the Flying Squirrels (10-6) and the first comeback victory on the road in 2023.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Bailey (.333/.400/.481 in 2023) bashed a solo home run to right field to give the Flying Squirrels their first lead of the game.

Two batters later, Thomas (.135/.373/.270) launched a solo home run against Tyler Burch to move Richmond ahead, 4-2. It was the first Double-A home run for Thomas.

Raymond Burgos (0.00 ERA, .123 WHIP) worked around a two-out base hit for a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

The Baysox (5-10) jumped snatched a 2-0 lead in the third off an RBI double by Zach Watson and a run-scoring hit from John Rhodes.

After a leadoff triple by Tyler Fitzgerald (.302/.393/.528) and a walk in the fifth inning, Riley Mahan (.205/.238/.487) bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 2-1.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Simon Whiteman (.302/.412/.475) bounced an infield single to drive home Fitzgerald and evened the score, 2-2.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road trip against the Baysox with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Nick Zwack (0-0, 3.48 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 1.26 ERA).