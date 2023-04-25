Countries
newsbailey thomas homers push flying squirrels to 4 2 win in series opener at bowie
Sports

Bailey, Thomas homers push Flying Squirrels to 4-2 win in series opener at Bowie

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsSan Francisco Giants prospects Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas delivered a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 4-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The victory marked the sixth come-from-behind win for the Flying Squirrels (10-6) and the first comeback victory on the road in 2023.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Bailey (.333/.400/.481 in 2023) bashed a solo home run to right field to give the Flying Squirrels their first lead of the game.

Two batters later, Thomas (.135/.373/.270) launched a solo home run against Tyler Burch to move Richmond ahead, 4-2. It was the first Double-A home run for Thomas.

Raymond Burgos (0.00 ERA, .123 WHIP) worked around a two-out base hit for a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

The Baysox (5-10) jumped snatched a 2-0 lead in the third off an RBI double by Zach Watson and a run-scoring hit from John Rhodes.

After a leadoff triple by Tyler Fitzgerald (.302/.393/.528) and a walk in the fifth inning, Riley Mahan (.205/.238/.487) bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate Fitzgerald cut the deficit to 2-1.

With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Simon Whiteman (.302/.412/.475) bounced an infield single to drive home Fitzgerald and evened the score, 2-2.

The Flying Squirrels continue the road trip against the Baysox with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Nick Zwack (0-0, 3.48 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander RHP Justin Armbruester (1-1, 1.26 ERA).

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

