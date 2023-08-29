Countries
Augusta Health’s Dr. Jason Lawrence recognized for training of medical students
Augusta Health's Dr. Jason Lawrence recognized for training of medical students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Dr. Jason Lawrence of Augusta Health Pulmonology Critical Care has been named the 2023 Preceptor of the Year. Photo courtesy of Augusta Health.

Preceptors are practicing physicians who are integral to the clinical education and training of medical students.

Dr. Jason Lawrence of Augusta Health Pulmonology Critical Care has been named the 2023 Preceptor of the Year by Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (VCOM) medical students.

Lawrence is recognized for his dedication and expertise as a preceptor in healthcare education.

The award is chosen annually in each VCOM region and voted on by medical students based on which preceptor they believe was the most impactful to their training.

“Being a preceptor is both a privilege and a joy, as it allows me to guide and inspire the next generation of learners,” Lawrence said. “To be chosen as Preceptor of the Year is an honor that fills me with gratitude, highlighting the significance of shaping minds and fostering growth.”

VCOM’s mission is to prepare globally-minded, community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations and promote research to improve human health.

Board certified in Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine, Lawrence specializes in managing all aspects of pulmonary and critical care medicine, including asthma, acute and chronic bronchitis, lung cancer, pneumonia, pulmonary rehabilitation, smoking cessation and recurrent respiratory infections.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association's 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

