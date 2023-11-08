Augusta Health earns ‘A’ for patient safety from national nonprofit ratings program

The Leapfrog Group has given Augusta Health an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2023.

The national nonprofit watchdog sets standards for excellence in patient care, and assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“We earned an ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group because we are putting patients first across our many clinical teams and throughout every aspect of care,” Dr. Clint Merritt, Augusta Health’s Vice President for Population Health, said. “I see our team members’ dedication to providing the highest quality, community-based health care that we can, and I am very proud of the environment we have created for our patients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Augusta Health made a true commitment to put patients first,” Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. “We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

Augusta Health’s full grade details and access to patient tips for staying safe in the hospital are available online.