Home Augusta Health Care for Women to join Augusta Medical Group and provide total patient care
Health, Local

Augusta Health Care for Women to join Augusta Medical Group and provide total patient care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
pregnant woman
(© BGStock72 – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta Health Care for Women in Fishersville is joining Augusta Medical Group on December 1, 2023.

Augusta Health Care for Women patients will continue to receive care at the current Fishersville and Lexington offices.

“This new addition to Augusta Health reflects our continued commitment to providing compassionate, comprehensive women’s health care,” John E. Mack, PA Chief Operating Officer of Augusta Medical Group, said. “Augusta Health looks forward to providing more resources to patients and deepening its investment in OB-GYN care and facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Augusta Health Care for Women has served the Augusta Health community for over 30 years as an independent obstetrics and gynecological practice.

“We are thrilled to be joining Augusta Health,” Dr. Ami Keatts said. “Due to the complexity of healthcare, Augusta Health Care for Women is looking forward to working closely with the other Augusta Medical Group providers to bring timely and excellent OB/GYN care to the families in our community. In 2023, an OB/GYN physician needs a team to deliver the best care to their patients.”

According to Augusta Health President and CEO Mary N. Mannix, the partnership “with the physicians, advanced practice practitioners, midwives, nurses, and the entire team at Augusta Health Care for Women is part of our aligned promise to the communities we serve to assure that quality community-based women’s health care is accessible to our communities in the Shenandoah Valley.”

On August 1, Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare also joined Augusta Medical Group.

“The transition has gone very well,” Justin Deaton, DO, said. “I enjoy working with Augusta Medical Group and look forward to helping grow women’s health services for our patients. We have a great group of physicians, midwives, and nurse practitioners to set the foundation for becoming the valley’s premier obstetrics and gynecological care provider.”

In addition to maintaining the exceptional care of their current provider team, this partnership will give patients access to premier care and resources of Augusta Health, including support from the Mayo Clinical Care Network, care from Augusta Health’s outstanding nursing team, and access to the new Augusta Health’s Outpatient Pavilion.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

