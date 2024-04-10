Augusta Health accepts 10 internal medicine residents for 2024, including six from Virginia

Augusta Health accepted 10 internal medicine residents as part of a new internal medicine residency training program in March.

Augusta Health received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in May 2023 to hire and train physicians who graduated from medical school and are pursuing additional education in adult internal medicine to become board-certified.

“Match Day” is a significant milestone for the Augusta Health Internal Medicine Residency Program. At noon EST on March 15, 2024, all medical student applicants nationwide learned which residency program they would train in based on applicant and residency preferences. The National Resident Matching Program announced more than 44,000 applicants for 2024.

“We are excited to welcome this class of exceptional internal medicine residents and look forward to supporting them in their training,” said Jessicah Collins, MD, Augusta Health Internal Medicine Program Director. “We are proud of our commitment to compassionate, high-quality community healthcare. We are thrilled that our first class of internal medicine residents will join us in this endeavor in July 2024. I joined Augusta Health as a practicing endocrinologist in 2013 and am proud of the innovation and dedication I witness here. From a working farm that provides fresh produce to people with diabetes and those with food insecurity to membership in the Mayo Clinical Network, Augusta Health is visionary in its commitment to innovative and expert care.”

To receive accreditation, Augusta Health submitted a detailed application describing the quality of care and educational opportunities in the hospital and the community.

“It is an honor to train the next generation of physicians, and to attain accreditation for a residency is a recognition of Augusta Health’s

ability to contribute to the education of physicians through our high standards for clinical excellence, safety, and community care,” Dr. Clint Merritt, Augusta Health’s Chief Physician Executive, said. “As you can see from our list of 10 incoming residents, the residency program is bringing talented young physicians to our community. During their three years of training with us, these doctors will become an integral part of our mission to extend our connections and care in the community, to improve access to primary care, and to provide exceptional internal medicine care for our patients. We are very committed to providing outstanding education and support as these residents launch their careers as physicians.”

Each resident physician will work and learn at Augusta Health for three years starting in July 2024.

Augusta Health is proud to present the 2024 residents of the Internal Medicine Residency Program:

Dr. Ahmed Elsaiey of Houston

Medical School: Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine, Cairo, Egypt

Future Dr. Aheema Gazi of Glen Allen, Virginia

Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg

Dr. Linda Hernandez Gonzalez of Alexandria, Virginia

Medical School: Tecnologico de Monterrey Escuela de Medicina, Monterrey, Mexico

Future Dr. Joanna Huckabay of Forest, Virginia

Medical School: Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg

Future Dr. Emma Kyei of Indianapolis

Medical School: Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis

Dr. Shamsun Nahar of Rochester, N.Y.

Medical School: Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Future Dr. Alexander Nguyen of Falls Church, Virginia

Medical School: Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg

Future Dr. Nana Kwadwo Opoku of Stafford

Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg

Dr. Adam Rasoul of Harrisonburg

Medical School: Hawler Medical University College of Medicine, Kurdistan Region, Iran

Dr. Ahmed Shaikh of Karachi, Pakistan

Medical School: Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan