Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta Health accepts 10 internal medicine residents for 2024, including six from Virginia
Health, Local

Augusta Health accepts 10 internal medicine residents for 2024, including six from Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
nurse doctor medical health
(© Blue Planet Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta Health accepted 10 internal medicine residents as part of a new internal medicine residency training program in March.

Augusta Health received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in May 2023 to hire and train physicians who graduated from medical school and are pursuing additional education in adult internal medicine to become board-certified.

“Match Day” is a significant milestone for the Augusta Health Internal Medicine Residency Program. At noon EST on March 15, 2024, all medical student applicants nationwide learned which residency program they would train in based on applicant and residency preferences. The National Resident Matching Program announced more than 44,000 applicants for 2024.

“We are excited to welcome this class of exceptional internal medicine residents and look forward to supporting them in their training,” said Jessicah Collins, MD, Augusta Health Internal Medicine Program Director. “We are proud of our commitment to compassionate, high-quality community healthcare. We are thrilled that our first class of internal medicine residents will join us in this endeavor in July 2024. I joined Augusta Health as a practicing endocrinologist in 2013 and am proud of the innovation and dedication I witness here. From a working farm that provides fresh produce to people with diabetes and those with food insecurity to membership in the Mayo Clinical Network, Augusta Health is visionary in its commitment to innovative and expert care.”

To receive accreditation, Augusta Health submitted a detailed application describing the quality of care and educational opportunities in the hospital and the community.

“It is an honor to train the next generation of physicians, and to attain accreditation for a residency is a recognition of Augusta Health’s
ability to contribute to the education of physicians through our high standards for clinical excellence, safety, and community care,” Dr. Clint Merritt, Augusta Health’s Chief Physician Executive, said. “As you can see from our list of 10 incoming residents, the residency program is bringing talented young physicians to our community. During their three years of training with us, these doctors will become an integral part of our mission to extend our connections and care in the community, to improve access to primary care, and to provide exceptional internal medicine care for our patients. We are very committed to providing outstanding education and support as these residents launch their careers as physicians.”

Each resident physician will work and learn at Augusta Health for three years starting in July 2024.

Augusta Health is proud to present the 2024 residents of the Internal Medicine Residency Program:
Dr. Ahmed Elsaiey of Houston
Medical School: Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine, Cairo, Egypt

Future Dr. Aheema Gazi of Glen Allen, Virginia
Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg

Dr. Linda Hernandez Gonzalez of Alexandria, Virginia
Medical School: Tecnologico de Monterrey Escuela de Medicina, Monterrey, Mexico

Future Dr. Joanna Huckabay of Forest, Virginia
Medical School: Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg

Future Dr. Emma Kyei of Indianapolis
Medical School: Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Indianapolis

Dr. Shamsun Nahar of Rochester, N.Y.
Medical School: Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Future Dr. Alexander Nguyen of Falls Church, Virginia
Medical School: Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg

Future Dr. Nana Kwadwo Opoku of Stafford
Medical School: Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg

Dr. Adam Rasoul of Harrisonburg
Medical School: Hawler Medical University College of Medicine, Kurdistan Region, Iran

Dr. Ahmed Shaikh of Karachi, Pakistan
Medical School: Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
2 House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda
3 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
4 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’
5 Youngkin talked ‘big game’ about reining in costs; lobbyists say he chose big PhRMA

Latest News

kam butler
Sports

Kam Butler, back for a third grad-senior season at Virginia, the ‘old man’ on the D line

Chris Graham
motorcycle on rural roadway
Public Safety, Virginia

Five motorcyclists die this week on Virginia roads; police recommend safety course

Crystal Graham

Five motorcyclists have died on Virginia roads this week: one in Alexandria, three in Henrico County and one in Campbell County.

closeup of microphone on stage
Arts & Media, Local

X2 Comedy Spring Extravaganza on April 12 features five comedians

Crystal Graham

An evening of laughs with X2 Comedy is planned for Friday, April 12, at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

flag home American
Politics, US & World

Sen. Kaine co-sponsors legislation to keep veterans in homes post-COVID-19 emergency

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Climate, Local, Public Safety

Forest Service closes Reddish Knob Road through April 26 for further repair work

Rebecca Barnabi
child teen bed headphones cell phone
Public Safety, Virginia

Spotsylvania man, who coerced 9-year-old girl to produce sexual images, pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
cash bribe in envelope
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia corrections officer faces up to five years in prison for role in bribery conspiracy

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status