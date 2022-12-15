Augusta County woman charged in child sex case in Staunton

A Stuarts Draft woman was arrested by Staunton Police on Tuesday on a run of child sex charges.

Rebeca Fratila Ilies, 31, has been charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a custodian, and four counts of use of electronic means for child sexual communication.

Fratila Ilies is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017