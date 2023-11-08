Augusta County: Nicholas T. Collins voted off School Board after 23 years

Augusta County residents elected Sharon F. Griffin to Augusta County School Board Tuesday and removed longtime board member Chair Nicholas T. Collins.

Collins received backlash from the community in late October after he told a woman to shut up who was heckling him in the crowd at a candidates forum. Fellow board member Timothy M. Simmons asked Collins to resign.

Collins, who served on the board since 2000, refused to resign and lost his North River District seat with 37 percent of votes to Griffin’s 61.8 percent.

John M. Ward retained his seat representing the Riverheads District with 53.9 percent of votes against opponent Rebekah Page Hearn’s 45.7 percent.

Michael J. Lawson ran unopposed for the South River District and earned 97.9 percent of votes.

In the Wayne District, Timothy Z. Swortzel retained his seat with 54.7 percent of votes against Mykell L. Alleman’s 44.8 percent.

The Augusta County School Board in 2024 will be now-Vice Chair Donna Wells (Beverly Manor), David R. Shiflett (Middle River), Simmons (Pastures), Griffin (North River), Ward (Riverheads), Swortzel (Wayne) and Lawson (South River).

