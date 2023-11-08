Countries
Home Augusta County: Nicholas T. Collins voted off School Board after 23 years
Local, Schools

Augusta County: Nicholas T. Collins voted off School Board after 23 years

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

nick collinsAugusta County residents elected Sharon F. Griffin to Augusta County School Board Tuesday and removed longtime board member Chair Nicholas T. Collins.

Collins received backlash from the community in late October after he told a woman to shut up who was heckling him in the crowd at a candidates forum. Fellow board member Timothy M. Simmons asked Collins to resign.

Collins, who served on the board since 2000, refused to resign and lost his North River District seat with 37 percent of votes to Griffin’s 61.8 percent.

John M. Ward retained his seat representing the Riverheads District with 53.9 percent of votes against opponent Rebekah Page Hearn’s 45.7 percent.

Michael J. Lawson ran unopposed for the South River District and earned 97.9 percent of votes.

In the Wayne District, Timothy Z. Swortzel retained his seat with 54.7 percent of votes against Mykell L. Alleman’s 44.8 percent.

The Augusta County School Board in 2024 will be now-Vice Chair Donna Wells (Beverly Manor), David R. Shiflett (Middle River), Simmons (Pastures), Griffin (North River), Ward (Riverheads), Swortzel (Wayne) and Lawson (South River).

‘How about shutting up, lady’: Augusta County School Board chair under fire after outburst

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

