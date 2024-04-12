Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets schedule for May 2 public hearings

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings on Thursday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m.

The public hearings will be held in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Vladimir Shokov, for a Special Use Permit to have a catering business with food prep within a food trailer stored onsite on property owned by Sergey and Lina Shumeyko, located at 86 Grindstone Road, Bridgewater in the North River District.

A request by Stephen J. and Esther M. Wenger, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental within an existing dwelling on property they own, located at 34 Burketown Road, Weyers Cave in the North River District.

A request by Douglas P., Jr. and Alison Powers, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental on property owned by Zeb M. Harry, Jr. Revoc. Trust, located at 6374 Lee Jackson Highway, Raphine in the Riverheads District.

A request by James W., Alina, and Rosemary J. Dennis, for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building exceeding the 900 square foot total aggregate allowed on property they own, located at 147 Rutherford Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Sharon G. Conner, agent for D.M. Conner, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to expand the existing mining operation on property she owns, located at 245 Oak Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Veronica Zolotoochin, agent for Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to amend the Operating Condition of SUP#22-72 in order to increase the number of dogs onsite on property owned by Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, LLC, located at 766 Frog Pond Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Jeffrey Lord, agent for Waynesboro VAB, LLC, for a Special Use Permit for a 3MW (alternating current) small scale solar energy facility within approximately 23.5 acres of fence enclosed site located on Parcel Tax Map No. 077-32 with a gravel access road extending through Tax Map No. 48-2-1 on property owned by Kenneth R. Bradley, Jr., located at 720 May Avenue, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.