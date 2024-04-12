Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets schedule for May 2 public hearings
Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets schedule for May 2 public hearings

Chris Graham
Published date:
government meeting
(© smolaw11 – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings on Thursday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m.

The public hearings will be held in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

  • A request by Vladimir Shokov, for a Special Use Permit to have a catering business with food prep within a food trailer stored onsite on property owned by Sergey and Lina Shumeyko, located at 86 Grindstone Road, Bridgewater in the North River District.
  • A request by Stephen J. and Esther M. Wenger, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental within an existing dwelling on property they own, located at 34 Burketown Road, Weyers Cave in the North River District.
  • A request by Douglas P., Jr. and Alison Powers, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term rental on property owned by Zeb M. Harry, Jr. Revoc. Trust, located at 6374 Lee Jackson Highway, Raphine in the Riverheads District.
  • A request by James W., Alina, and Rosemary J. Dennis, for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building exceeding the 900 square foot total aggregate allowed on property they own, located at 147 Rutherford Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.
  • A request by Sharon G. Conner, agent for D.M. Conner, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to expand the existing mining operation on property she owns, located at 245 Oak Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.
  • A request by Veronica Zolotoochin, agent for Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to amend the Operating Condition of SUP#22-72 in order to increase the number of dogs onsite on property owned by Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, LLC, located at 766 Frog Pond Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.
  • A request by Jeffrey Lord, agent for Waynesboro VAB, LLC, for a Special Use Permit for a 3MW (alternating current) small scale solar energy facility within approximately 23.5 acres of fence enclosed site located on Parcel Tax Map No. 077-32 with a gravel access road extending through Tax Map No. 48-2-1 on property owned by Kenneth R. Bradley, Jr., located at 720 May Avenue, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email [email protected] with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

2024 pvcc art exhibit
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

PVCC celebrates students artists with reception, color-in and chocolate

Crystal Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond walks off Akron on error in bottom of the ninth, winning 2-1

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, on Thursday night at The Diamond, scoring the winning run on a fielding error in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Sports

Norfolk Tides blow late lead, fall 4-3 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, for fourth straight loss

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides have now lost four straight, with the pen blowing a ninth-inning lead in a 4-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barres RailRiders on Thursday.

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools: New assistant principals at Kate Collins, William Perry

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Public feedback on recommended funding wanted by CTB at upcoming meetings across Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
9 mm gun and bullets
Politics, US & World

Background check: U.S. DOJ codifies changes in legislation, closes gun show loophole

Rebecca Barnabi
tv
Sports

The TV numbers are in: The security-cam footage stunt didn’t work for AEW

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status