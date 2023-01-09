Atlantic Union Bank picking up the tab for 10 summer internships

Atlantic Union Bank will fund 10 summer paid internships throughout the state of Virginia for non-profits and community-based organizations.

The grant application process is now open with applications due by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Atlantic Union Bank will award up to 10 organizations $3,750 in grant funds for each organization to support one intern.

The majority of the funding – $3,600 – is intended to go directly to intern wages, $15 an hour, 30 hours a week for eight weeks. The remaining $150 will be used for the intern’s direct professional development costs (i.e., conference attendance, association membership, etc.).

In addition, organizations will receive professional development and internship best practice resources.

Plus, Atlantic Union Bank will host an intern bi-weekly lunch and learn program that helps build further knowledge and exposure to the bank’s leadership with topics including shaping your career path, teambuilding and more.

In its second year, the bank’s Future Community Impact Makers program’s mission is to support pay equity within the community-based sector.

“Summer internships provide critical exposure to different career paths, opportunities for foundational skill development, and the ability to start building a professional network,” said Nathalia Artus, SVP, Director of Community Development and Reinvestment at Atlantic Union Bank. “We want to support local organizations by removing barriers to these critical professional development opportunities for students pursuing a higher education regardless of economic status.”

The fine print

Organizations must be community-based

Organizations must be located in an Atlantic Union Bank service area

Organizations must commit to hosting an undergraduate or graduate level student in an eight-week, paid internship program

Grant recipients will have full discretion on the intern’s job description and hiring decision

Atlantic Union Bank will provide resources and guidance as needed

All intern positions are expected to begin no later than June 15 and end no later than August 15.

Awards will be announced by email.

Interested organizations can find more information here.