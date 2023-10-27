Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Assistance from AI: Virginian students struggle the most in the U.S. with college studies
Schools, Technology, U.S. & World

Assistance from AI: Virginian students struggle the most in the U.S. with college studies

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
artificial intelligence
(© Kaikoro – stock.adobe.com)

American students study, memorize, write and plan their education knowing what to avoid.

And plagiarism is on the list of what to avoid.

A new study reveals that students in the United States are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) tools for help with studies according to Google search data.

Nootropics expert Nootroedge created a ranking of states in which college students are most struggling with their educational endeavors. Students are struggling the most in Virginia.

“AI essay writer” was one of the most searched phrases, which suggests that students are increasingly reliant on AI for academic assistance. “AI essay writer” had a monthly average of 35,004 searches in the last year, and was the 7th most searched term within the study. Searches for “chatgpt essay” had an average of 3,267 monthly searches in the past year.

Many colleges are now implementing AI checkers to detect the use of AI in students’ work.

The findings show Virginia students seek more assistance than any other state. More than 1,100 help-related Google searches per 100,000 people in the past year were from Virginians, 50 percent higher than Alaska, the state where students require the least support.

“For those who are struggling with their college work — whether it’s something like getting used to essay citations or something deeper like studying generally – seeking support online is a great way to receive non-judgmental and free advice at any time they may need it,” Thomas Riley, Nootropics Expert at Nootroedge, said.

Riley cautions students to recognize the difference between their academic integrity and seeking assistance online.

Students most need help with providing citations of sources in essays, especially in the APA format, and how to check for plagiarism before submitting written work.

On the other hand, students in the U.S. are skilled at writing because they need the least help with their dissertation or defining academic writing.

Virginia’s students look for the most help with how to “effectively” study.

Maryland is No. 2 with 1,071 study-related searches per 100,000 individuals. Spell checking with Grammarly was among the searches, as well as how to write a solid conclusion to an essay.

Arizona is No. 3, followed by Florida and Utah.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

military
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would protect military personnel and families from harmful chemicals on DoD facilities

Rebecca Barnabi
halloween trick or treaters
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

The cost of a spooky good time: Americans can save on Halloween fun

Rebecca Barnabi

Halloween spending this year is projected to break the bank by $12.2 billion in the United States, and $3.6 billion will buy candy.

bridgewater college jazz ensemble
Arts & Culture, Local

Bridgewater College jazz concert to take attendees on journey through important cities in history

Crystal Graham

Bridgewater College’s jazz ensemble and jazz band will perform at the college on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m.

housing
Economy, Local

Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing

Crystal Graham
Inn at Foster Falls at New River Trail State Park
Arts & Culture, Virginia

19th-century building repurposed as full-service inn at Virginia state park

Crystal Graham
Economy, Local

‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Rebecca Barnabi
ben cline
Politics, U.S. & World

Ben Cline picks fight with journalist over Republican prayer, gets schooled on Bible

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy