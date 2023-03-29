Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsarrington teen faces drug weapons charges from task force investigation
Local

Arrington teen faces drug, weapons charges from task force investigation

Chris Graham
Published date:
jail handcuffs
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

An 18-year-old from Arrington was arrested on Wednesday on drug and weapons charges stemming from an investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Shahiem Taushaun Michie, 18, of Arrington, was arrested after the task force executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue in the City of Charlottesville.

Michie has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possession of firearms while in possession of a controlled substance.

Michie is being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

Authorities seized nine firearms, including an AR-15 pistol with no serial number, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a 10-22 rifle with a pistol grip and a hi capacity magazine, approximately three pounds of marijuana, approximately 1,600 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, approximately 200 Grams of methamphetamine, 428 grams of cocaine, and 256 grams of fentanyl, and $4,691 in U.S. currency.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information pertaining to the case is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro’s Kenny Brooks on coaching in the Final Four: ‘A very cool moment’
2 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
3 UVA establishes working group to address gun violence, community safety
4 George Mason University president makes case for FBI headquarters in Springfield
5 Women’s Final Four Preview: Virginia Tech-LSU, Iowa-South Carolina

Latest News

final four
Sports

Women’s Final Four Preview: Virginia Tech-LSU, Iowa-South Carolina

Scott Ratcliffe
coen king
Sports

Virginia working to replace shutdown corners Fentrell Cypress, Anthony Johnson

Chris Graham

Virginia cornerbacks Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson were among the best corners in the country last year, but both are gone – Cypress to Florida State, Johnson to the NFL Draft.

staunton
Local

Staunton’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court moving to Hardy Lot downtown

Rebecca Barnabi

The city of Staunton will begin issuing a request for proposals in the design of a new facility for the Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) District Court.

childrens tower VCU richmond
Virginia

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Tower set to open April 30

Crystal Graham
pregnant woman
Virginia

New Virginia legislation will help mothers recoup pregnancy, delivery expenses

Crystal Graham
department of justice logo 2023
Local

Drug dealer in Greene, Albemarle counties sentenced to 20 years in fentanyl death

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

Legislation would eliminate antiquated tax on student loans

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy