Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Armed Virginia fentanyl trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
Police, Virginia

Armed Virginia fentanyl trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.

Steven Oliver, 43, of Richmond was sentenced to 235 months in prison.

According to court documents, Oliver was part of a larger drug trafficking organization operating in the Richmond area.

Between June 2020 and January 2023, Oliver was involved in the trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Between April and November 2022, Oliver distributed more than 175 grams of fentanyl, some of which he marketed as heroin.

During this time frame, Oliver also possessed with the intent to distribute approximately 14.5 kilograms of heroin.

Oliver informed law enforcement that, prior to his arrest in 2023, he had received approximately 750 grams of heroin from his source of supply for distribution during 2021 and 2022.

On Jan. 11, 2023, a search warrant was executed on Oliver’s residence.

Law enforcement discovered that Oliver unlawfully possessed three firearms and ammunition despite his prohibited status as a convicted felon. Additional distribution quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were recovered from Oliver’s residence during the search.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 Prayers answered: UVA tailback Perris Jones walks out of Louisville rehab center
3 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

Health, Local, News

Augusta Health to assume management of AMI farm on Fishersville campus

Rebecca Barnabi
jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Jake Groves getting minutes at the five because Bennett likes his ability to ‘stretch it’

Chris Graham

Jake Groves didn’t expect to start Wednesday, only learning about 45 minutes before the tip with #14 Texas A&M that he would be in the starting lineup.

irs taxes
U.S. & World

Legislation would ensure billionaires ‘pull more of their weight for America’s future’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act would prevent the wealthiest Americans from escaping their fair share of paying taxes.

Arts & Culture, Local

Holiday Hope: Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA to participate in national adoption event

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Local, News

Traffic alert: Woodrow Wilson Parkway lane shift begins Monday near Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
ryan dunn dunk
Basketball, Sports

Virginia suffocates #14 Texas A&M: Stat sheet says one thing, scoreboard says another

Scott German
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason clamps down on D in second half, defeats NJIT, 86-68

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy