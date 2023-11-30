Armed Virginia fentanyl trafficker sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

A Virginia man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.

Steven Oliver, 43, of Richmond was sentenced to 235 months in prison.

According to court documents, Oliver was part of a larger drug trafficking organization operating in the Richmond area.

Between June 2020 and January 2023, Oliver was involved in the trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Between April and November 2022, Oliver distributed more than 175 grams of fentanyl, some of which he marketed as heroin.

During this time frame, Oliver also possessed with the intent to distribute approximately 14.5 kilograms of heroin.

Oliver informed law enforcement that, prior to his arrest in 2023, he had received approximately 750 grams of heroin from his source of supply for distribution during 2021 and 2022.

On Jan. 11, 2023, a search warrant was executed on Oliver’s residence.

Law enforcement discovered that Oliver unlawfully possessed three firearms and ammunition despite his prohibited status as a convicted felon. Additional distribution quantities of cocaine and fentanyl were recovered from Oliver’s residence during the search.