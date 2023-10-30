Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech
Football, Sports

Another new ACC football scheduling model: UVA gets annual games with UNC, Tech

Chris Graham
Published date:
acc football
Photo: ACC

Virginia will get annual football games with North Carolina and Virginia Tech under the new schedule model rolled out by the ACC on Monday.

The conference had to update the model due to the move to add three new schools – Cal, Stanford and SMU – beginning with the 2024 season.

The ACC had just, last year, moved to scrap its divisional model for a new schedule format that guaranteed schools the opportunity to play conference rivals no less than two times every four years.

With 17 schools in the mix now, we’re going from playing everybody at least twice every four years to twice every seven years.

The new schedule sticks with each school playing eight conference games, which is a little disappointing, honestly – the priority still being on protecting the couple of easy wins that come with non-conference scheduling.

College football is a glut of bad matchups that you pretty much already know what the outcome will be before you turn on the TV; this model does nothing to change that.

Anyway.

Virginia, at least, gets annual games with its two biggest rivals, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, gets Miami as its other annual guaranteed ACC game, which makes sense, since those two have been following each other around from their Big East days.

One other aspect worth noting from today’s release: the current 14 ACC programs will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years, and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons.

Each school’s opponents over the next seven years can be found here as part of year-by-year composite graphics.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

In Depth

1 Mike Johnson says son treated differently ‘because of the color of his skin’: Far right cries foul
2 Wayne Theatre to build music and technical resource center; requests $5M grant from state
3 Guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction
4 Waynesboro: WARM permit will allow for additional mother, children in supportive housing
5 ‘Passion to have this gluten-free bakery’: Chamber celebrates new Waynesboro business

Latest News

Arts, Culture, Community, Local, Schools

In the name of loving mankind: Students participate in local philanthropy of nonprofit organizations

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Culture, Community, U.S. & World

The One Where We Say Goodbye to Chandler Bing

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 20 years after the last episode of “Friends” aired, the world must say goodbye to Chandler Bing with the death of actor Matthew Perry.

boy scouts
Arts, Culture, Community, Local

Valley residents: Local Boy Scouts to collect nonperishable food on doorsteps Nov. 11

Rebecca Barnabi

On November 4, 2023, local Boy Scouts will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the Shenandoah Valley.

police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify Ruffin Road 23-year-old shooting victim 

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 12 years for wounding, armed robbery of Norfolk couple in 2020

Crystal Graham
Ryan Blaney
Podcasts, Sports

Hamlin out, Blaney, Byron in as NASCAR finalizes its Championship 4

Chris Graham
trick or treating
Virginia, Weather

Halloween forecast for Virginia: Bundle up for some chilly trick or treating

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy