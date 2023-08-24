Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Analysis: GOP candidates would back a convicted felon for president, at their own peril
Politics, U.S.

Analysis: GOP candidates would back a convicted felon for president, at their own peril

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
(© LifetimeStock – Shutterstock)

Six of the eight Republicans pretending to want to win the party’s presidential nomination in 2024 would still support a convicted Donald Trump if he were to end up being the GOP nominee.

This would seem to undercut the ongoing efforts in the U.S. House to try to gem up something criminal involving President Biden, but you’d have to stop and think for a millisecond to let yourself be dragged into that particular perimeter of wisdom.

Seriously, if Trump being a criminal wouldn’t get you to pull your support, why does whatever Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton did or didn’t do matter in the slightest?

Yeah, sure, we all know what the answer is there.

Anyway, the two who didn’t raise their hands: Chris Christie, not surprising, given that he has made whatever his campaign is about kneecapping Trump at every opportunity, and Asa Hutchinson, who, no offense, is barely registering with the electorate, so he has nothing to lose.

Even Mike Pence, the former VP who was the target of the Trumpist mob – “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!” – that delayed the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, meekly raised his hand.

As did Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was supposed to be the guy who could take down Trump from within the GOP, but can’t seem to get out of his own way, much less in Trump’s.

It’s fascinating, but not surprising, to see the supposed party of law and order back itself into this particular corner.

It would seem to stand to reason that candidates who would be actually trying to win the party nomination would want to differentiate themselves from the two-time popular-vote loser, who is now facing multiple state and federal indictments for his role in leading the failed Jan. 6 coup, trying to coerce Georgia leaders to criminally change that state’s election results, for illegally keeping top-secret documents related to military war plans, and for scheming to cover up a bribe to a porn star to keep quiet about a one-night stand.

Nothing about Trump aligns with the party’s supposed core values – limited government, respect for the original intent of the framers of the Constitution, socially conservative stances on respect for marriage.

Which exposes those core values as being a fraud.

What these Republicans are about is power, which, hey, no problem with that being the case.

Just, why don’t they admit it and get it over with?

And while they’re at it, the JV debaters on the stage last night could admit they’re not doing what they’re doing because they actually think they can be the party’s nominee.

They’re all auditioning for something: either to be Trump’s VP, or a big contract with Fox or CNN.

In that respect, then, the big winner last night was, surprisingly, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Christie is a shoo-in to get the TV gig once he drops out of the race early next year, but aside from not raising his hand on the support the criminal nominee question, he seemed to be going out of his way last night to pull his punches, oddly.

Ramaswamy, for his part, positioned himself rather adroitly to either be the VP nominee, a breakout commentator and eventual prime-time host, or, who knows, maybe even the presidential nominee, in the unlikely event that Trump ends up not being able to go through with a 2024 run because he’s either in jail or, I dunno, puts himself on a one-way private flight to Moscow.

Which makes it so that we can breathe easy – not.

Even without a Trump on the ticket next fall, we’re going to have a Republican nominee who thinks a convicted felon should be president.

God save us all.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

vote
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Farm Bureau committee endorses 101 candidates for 2023 election

Rebecca Barnabi
Events, Local

Mixed media works by New York artist on display at Washington & Lee through October

Rebecca Barnabi

“Proposals,” a solo exhibition by Mary Mattingly, kicks off Washington & Lee University’s Staniar Gallery fall season.

lgbtq
Schools, U.S.

Best LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities list includes George Mason University

Crystal Graham

Campus Pride has released its annual Best of the Best list of the top 30 colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students. In Virginia, George Mason University made the list.

chesapeake bay
Environment, Virginia

Virginia Water Board reissues permit, requires completion of Chesapeake Bay pollution reductions

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch

Chris Graham
(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Local

Clear the Shelters: Adopt a kitten for $5, adult cat adoption fees waived in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Developing: Richmond man dead after striking semi truck stopped on I-95 shoulder

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy