Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news analysis aew dynamite continues to struggle to draw more viewers
Sports

Analysis: AEW ‘Dynamite’ continues to struggle to draw more viewers

Chris Graham
Published:
mjf
AEW world champ MJF. Photo: All Elite Wrestling

Viewership for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” was down 3 percent from last week’s low number, a continuation of what is becoming a worrying trend for the company.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW averaged 840,000 viewers for the 8-10 p.m. ET show on Wednesday.

Last week’s show drew an average of 870,000 viewers.

Also concerning: “Dynamite” hasn’t hit the million-viewer mark since Oct. 5.

Context: ‘Dynamite’ vs. ‘Raw’

WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” the better gauge of that company’s two weekly shows relative to “Dynamite,” because it is also broadcast on cable, has been struggling of late as well.

This week’s “Raw” had an average of 1.54 million viewers, according to Gerweck.net, the second-lowest viewer number for “Raw” this year.

But even with the “Raw” numbers trending down the past several weeks, that show is still drawing nearly double the sets of eyeballs that “Dynamite” has been getting in recent weeks.

WWE “Smackdown,” which airs on Fox, and thus is available in many more homes than either “Dynamite” (TBS) and “Raw” (USA), both on basic cable, had 2.2 million viewers for its Nov. 25 episode.

Of note there: the Dec. 2 “Smackdown” aired on FS1 because Fox had a college football game in that timeslot.

That Dec. 2 “Smackdown” drew 902,000 viewers.

You can see the advantage “Smackdown” gets from being on Fox right there.

‘Dynamite’ quarter-hours

Back to this week’s “Dynamite”: the quarter-hour numbers this week bucked the trend of peaking in the first quarter-hour, the 8-8:15 p.m. ET slot, coming in off the lead-in from “Big Bang Theory.”

The 8-8:15 p.m. ET quarter-hour this week, which featured the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, averaged 883,000 viewers.

The next quarter-hour, 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET, was the high-water mark for the night – featuring the end of the battle royale, and the back-and-forth promos of Ricky Starks and world champ MJF, who are set to battle on “Dynamite” next week.

The show lost its momentum after the 9-9:15 p.m. ET segment with the William Regal backstage interview and a House of Black video package, which drew an average of 882,000 viewers.

The next two segments featured the women’s division – with a Jamie Hayter sit-down interview, a six-woman tag match built around Jade Cargill, then a Britt Baker-Saraya backstage promo.

Those two quarter-hours drew averages of 772,000 and 769,000 viewers, respectively.

And once people tuned out, they didn’t tune back in for the main event with FTR and The Acclaimed for the AEW tag titles. The 9:45-10 p.m. ET quarter-hour averaged 784,000 viewers.

Analysis

So, fans logged on for the Starks-MJF build, hung around for a while, and left en masse when the focus shifted to Jamie Hayter and the rest of the women’s division.

The good news is, MJF as the world champ is over with the audience, and Ricky Starks as a top babyface is also over.

The other news: the women’s division needs some work.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police emergency fire

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
Crystal Graham
Kyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema ‘leaves’ the Democratic Party: Actually, no, not really
Chris Graham

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, you may have heard, left the Democratic Party, and is now an independent, and this is supposedly going to upset the apple cart for Democrats in the Senate.

homeless man

‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
Crystal Graham

An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week.

police

FBI, Chesapeake PD working to return personal belongings to Walmart shooting victims
Crystal Graham
joseph wayne thompson

Augusta County: Staunton man wanted after leading deputies on low-speed chase
Chris Graham
bryce perkins

Mayfield leads LA Rams to comeback win: Bryce Perkins needs to be polishing his resume
Chris Graham
jennifer lewis

Politics, volunteering and saving cats: The work of Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis continues
Rebecca Barnabi