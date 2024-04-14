Albemarle County: Unattended charcoal grill leads to loss of structure, two acres of forest

A charcoal grill left unattended led to a structure fire on Saturday in the 2400 block of Old Lynchburg Road in Albemarle County.

At 4:55 p.m., career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire.

The first rescue vehicle arrived on scene within 15 minutes and encountered heavy smoke conditions and an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames.

The structure was a total loss in the fire. Approximately two acres of forest were also impacted.

No injuries were reported.

ACFR: Safety tips for grilling