Albemarle County Police sound alarm after taxi van stolen from local fleet

The Albemarle County Police Department is warning anyone getting into a “Mario’s Taxi” van to check the license plate before entering the vehicle.

On Tuesday, a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey van in the taxi company’s fleet was stolen in the area of Town Center Drive.

“Mario’s Taxi” is printed on the side of the van, and it has Virginia license plate H136161.

There are multiple vans matching the description in the taxi company’s fleet.

If you see the stolen vehicle, do not approach it, call 911.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle’s location are asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or [email protected].