Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police sound alarm after taxi van stolen from local fleet

Crystal Graham
Published date:
stolen taxi albemarle marios
Photos courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

The Albemarle County Police Department is warning anyone getting into a “Mario’s Taxi” van to check the license plate before entering the vehicle.

On Tuesday, a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey van in the taxi company’s fleet was stolen in the area of Town Center Drive.

“Mario’s Taxi” is printed on the side of the van, and it has Virginia license plate H136161.

There are multiple vans matching the description in the taxi company’s fleet.

If you see the stolen vehicle, do not approach it, call 911.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle’s location are asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

