Albemarle County Police looking to identify two suspects in e-bike theft

The Albemarle County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an e-bike theft at Public Lands on Wegmans Way.

According to ACPD, on Saturday, Jan. 6, the suspects entered the store and removed an e-bike from the store without paying for it. The pair were seen leaving the store parking lot in a white sedan.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or has more information is asked to call detectives at (434) 296-5807. Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous tip may do so at (434) 977-4000.