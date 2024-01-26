Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County neighborhoods urged to boil tap water, restrict use until further notice
Health, Local

Albemarle County neighborhoods urged to boil tap water, restrict use until further notice

Crystal Graham
Published date:
boil water on stovetop
(© mattiaath – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Service Authority is advising customers along Route 29 to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking.

The service authority is also asking customers to restrict water use until further notice.

The advisory is due to a water main break south of Camelot Drive.

Households may also use bottled water.

Advice for boiling water

  • Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.
  • Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
  • Alternatively use bottled water for drinking or cooking use.

Affected areas

  • Hollymead Town Center (commercial and residential)
  • Forest Springs Mobile Home Park
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
  • Berkmar Landing Apartments
  • Deerwood Subdivision
  • North Fork Research Park
  • Timberwood Square
  • Rivers Edge Lane
  • North Pointe
  • Proffit Road Townhomes
  • Forest Lakes Commercial
  • Willow Glen
  • Airport Acres
  • Dickerson Road
  • Airport Road
  • Northside Drive
  • Quail Run
  • Hunterstand Court
  • Gateway Circle
  • Dobleann Drive
  • Moubry Lane
  • Worth Crossing
  • Forest Grove

ACSA will advise all customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For further information, visit ACSA’s website or call (434) 977-4511.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

vince mcmahon
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Former WWE female employee alleges ‘extreme depravity’ in lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Chris Graham
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Chesterfield Police continue search for 16-year-old teen missing since Dec. 29

Crystal Graham

The Chesterfield Police continue their search for a 16-year-old teen who has been missing from Midlothian since Dec. 29.

child with mentor
Arts & Culture, Local

Augusta County Genealogical Society invites public to learn Family Tree Maker program

Rebecca Barnabi

The Augusta County Genealogical Society is forming a Family Tree Maker (FTM) users group, which is open to ACGS members and nonmembers. 

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German
valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods victim to overnight thefts from vehicles

Crystal Graham
china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status