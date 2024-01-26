Albemarle County neighborhoods urged to boil tap water, restrict use until further notice

The Albemarle County Service Authority is advising customers along Route 29 to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking.
The service authority is also asking customers to restrict water use until further notice.
The advisory is due to a water main break south of Camelot Drive.
Households may also use bottled water.
Advice for boiling water
- Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.
- Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
- Alternatively use bottled water for drinking or cooking use.
Affected areas
- Hollymead Town Center (commercial and residential)
- Forest Springs Mobile Home Park
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
- Berkmar Landing Apartments
- Deerwood Subdivision
- North Fork Research Park
- Timberwood Square
- Rivers Edge Lane
- North Pointe
- Proffit Road Townhomes
- Forest Lakes Commercial
- Willow Glen
- Airport Acres
- Dickerson Road
- Airport Road
- Northside Drive
- Quail Run
- Hunterstand Court
- Gateway Circle
- Dobleann Drive
- Moubry Lane
- Worth Crossing
- Forest Grove
ACSA will advise all customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
For further information, visit ACSA’s website or call (434) 977-4511.