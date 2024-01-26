Albemarle County neighborhoods urged to boil tap water, restrict use until further notice

The Albemarle County Service Authority is advising customers along Route 29 to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking.

The service authority is also asking customers to restrict water use until further notice.

The advisory is due to a water main break south of Camelot Drive.

Households may also use bottled water.

Advice for boiling water

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.

Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Alternatively use bottled water for drinking or cooking use.

Affected areas

Hollymead Town Center (commercial and residential)

Forest Springs Mobile Home Park

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Berkmar Landing Apartments

Deerwood Subdivision

North Fork Research Park

Timberwood Square

Rivers Edge Lane

North Pointe

Proffit Road Townhomes

Forest Lakes Commercial

Willow Glen

Airport Acres

Dickerson Road

Airport Road

Northside Drive

Quail Run

Hunterstand Court

Gateway Circle

Dobleann Drive

Moubry Lane

Worth Crossing

Forest Grove

ACSA will advise all customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For further information, visit ACSA’s website or call (434) 977-4511.