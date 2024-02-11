Albemarle County: Half Mile Branch Road closing this week for pipe replacement work

VDOT is replacing a pipe on Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the Crozet area and will close the roadway between Route 1013 (Harvest Farms Lane) and Roseland Farm, Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Thursday at 3 p.m.

Drivers should follow detour signs to get around the work zone. The detour utilizes U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 691 (Greenwood Road) to Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road).

One private entrance to Roseland Farm will provide access to local traffic. The work is near King Family Vineyards but will not affect access to the business.

