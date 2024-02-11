Countries
Home Albemarle County: Half Mile Branch Road closing this week for pipe replacement work
Local

Albemarle County: Half Mile Branch Road closing this week for pipe replacement work

Chris Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT is replacing a pipe on Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the Crozet area and will close the roadway between Route 1013 (Harvest Farms Lane) and Roseland Farm, Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Thursday at 3 p.m.

Drivers should follow detour signs to get around the work zone. The detour utilizes U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 691 (Greenwood Road) to Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road).

One private entrance to Roseland Farm will provide access to local traffic. The work is near King Family Vineyards but will not affect access to the business.

Visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions. Please check conditions across your entire route as conditions could change farther west and north.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, the public should contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

