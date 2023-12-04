Albemarle County: Bridge rehab project will impact traffic on Route 20

Drivers will encounter a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road) in Albemarle County on Tuesday.

A temporary three-way signal will go live to facilitate one lane of traffic during the rehabilitation of the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River.

Drivers in the area will notice temporary pavement markings and a temporary barrier wall.

The bridge structure, built in 1959, is located north of the Town of Scottsville. The $5.3 million rehab project includes widening the bridge’s foundation, then rebuilding the superstructure with new steel beams and replacing the concrete deck riding surface.

The improved bridge will feature wider travel lanes and include standard concrete railings.

During construction, Red Hill Road is reduced to one lane at the intersection with Scottsville Road. The speed limit on Route 20, about half a mile on either side of the intersection, is also set to 45 miles per hour to prepare drivers for the traffic signal. In addition, vehicles wider than 11 feet will not have access to Red Hill Road from Route 20.

The latest data available reports about 9,000 vehicles use Route 20 in that area daily, so motorists should be aware they will encounter backups during construction.

The expected completion date for the bridge is Dec. 5, 2024.